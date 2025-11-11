Driving too fast on icy road to blame after 7-vehicle crash on M-59 that killed Pontiac man

article

The Brief A Pontiac man died in a seven-vehicle crash Monday morning on M-59. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said multiple drivers lost control on ice. Authorities said the crash was a result of driving too fast for the road conditions.



The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, a 34-year-old Pontiac man and 20-year-old Waterford man were both driving east on M-59 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac just before 6 a.m. when both drivers hit an icy patch and lost control, causing them to slide off the road and hit the cable barrier.

The Waterford man's Chevrolet Impala continued along the cable barrier and was hit by a Dodge Dakota that also lost control, while the Pontiac man's Chevrolet Aveo slid back onto the road on its side. The Aveo's roof, which was facing traffic, was then struck by a Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Oxford man. As the Impala stopped, it was again struck by the Dakota.

Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash when the drivers tried to avoid the initial collisions.

The driver of the Aveo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Impala driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. No one else was injured, and all drivers were wearing seat belts.