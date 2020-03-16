Dropkick Murphys to stream free live concert on St. Patrick’s Day amid parade cancellations

article

Following the cancellation of nearly every major St. Patrick’s Day parade across the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts punk band Dropkick Murphys anounced it would stream a free live concert from Boston Tuesday, March 17.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

“The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day…” the band wrote on their website.

RELATED: Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

The band also provided a list of accounts where fans can stream the event, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.



