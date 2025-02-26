Drug bust nets $100,000 in street value from St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe seizures

article

The Brief The County of Macomb Enforcement Team made three large seizures in St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe Thursday. Included in the busts by Comet were street drugs valued at $100,000 and $20,000 in cash with intent to forfeit. Among the drugs seized were 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and1,883 oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam pills.



Michigan State Police announced a major drug bust by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team Thursday in St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe.

The backstory:

Detectives arrested two suspects, seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1,883 oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam pills, along with six pounds of marijuana.

The seizures came through two search warrants in St. Clair Shores and one in Eastpointe on Friday.

Detectives also recovered over $20,000.00 with intent to forfeit. police say the street value of the drugs is approximately $100,000.00.

COMET was assisted by MSP's 2nd District Headquarters, the St. Clair Shores Police Department, and the Eastpointe Police Department.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Michigan State Police Second Distirct X account.



