Drunk driver arrested after nearly striking MSP patrol car

Michigan State Police say a woman is in custody after nearly hitting a patrol car Saturday morning.

MSP said troopers were blocking lanes for an accident investigation around 3 a.m. Saturday on the Davison when they noticed the vehicle approaching behind them at a high rate of speed.

The video shows the moments before and the moment when the vehicle just misses striking the rear of the patrol car.

After the vehicle passed, troopers were able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver.

The 37 year-old female driver from Detroit was arrested for OWI High BAC. (.27) She was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.