Troy woman with BAC nearly 5 times limit, hospitalized after crash on St. Patrick's Day

Troy Police were called to John R and E Long Lake Roads, on the afternoon of March 17th, on reports of a minor injury car accident.

Officers found a 48-year-old female from Troy, was the driver, and noted her speech was extremely slurred. Additionally, there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her and the vehicle.

The driver was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, which the officers said she performed poorly. Though she stated had not had anything to drink that day, she submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of .376%.

The driver was arrested and transported directly to Troy Beaumont Hospital for medical care due to her high blood alcohol level. After completing a search warrant, her blood was drawn by medical personnel. She was then charged with operating while intoxicated, 2nd Offense, pending lab results.