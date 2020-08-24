Drunk teen slides into driver's seat during traffic stop and drives off before crashing in Pontiac, police say

Police in Pontiac say a 17-year-old was arrested early Monday morning on the suspicion of driving drunk after she crashed into an electric pole and into a parked car.

The crash happened on a residential street around 12:30 a.m. Police released dashcam video of the crash.

Police first saw the driver of the 2006 Chevy Tahoe in the area of S. Roselawn Drive and Auburn Avenue commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over. A man was in the driver's seat and police say a woman, who was in the passenger seat with vomit on her shirt and appeared to be intoxicated, told police a gun was in the car.

Police asked the man to get out of the car and were speaking with him outside when the woman fell out of the car onto the ground. Police say she proceeded to get back inside, slide over to the driver's seat and drove off.

Police followed the woman and say she was speeding and driving in a reckless manner before she eventually lost control and hit an electric pole and then into a parked car.

The woman, who police say is 17 years old, was taken into custody and to a hospital.

Police didn't say if she was seriously injured. Results of a blood draw are pending.