Drunken driver crashes into pole while trying to flee after rear-ending woman in Ann Arbor

article

A drunken driver was trying to flee a crash he caused Monday in Ann Arbor when he lost control and hit a pole.

Police said the 63-year-old Ypsilanti Township man rear-ended a 67-year-old Ann Arbor woman who was stopped at a red light at Washtenaw Avenue and Platt Road around 5:30 a.m.

The man then reversed and tried to flee, but he lost control of his SUV and hit a pole. He then ran away on foot.

Officers located the man in a nearby parking lot and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated.

He was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman he rear-ended was not hurt.