DTE and the Detroit Fire Department share important tips on fire prevention

The Brief DTE and Detroit Fire have teamed up to help many stay safe from possible fires. Volunteers from the DTE Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Detroit Fire Department went door to door in Detroit, giving away smoke detectors.



The DTE Foundation is teaming up with the American Red Cross and the Detroit Fire Department to ensure people know what to do during a fire.

Big picture view:

October is Fire Prevention Month, and it's almost over with just one day left, but fire prevention is something everyone should be thinking about every day of the year.

On Thursday, volunteers from the DTE Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Detroit Fire Department went door to door in Detroit, giving away smoke detectors.

They installed them and discussed important fire safety tips.

"Homefires are the most frequent disaster in the United States. They claim seven lives daily. We respond to 65,000 disasters a year at the American Red Cross, and home fires remain the most frequent one we respond to," said Nada Charara from the American Red Cross.

"The DTE Foundation—it's a critical focus of ours to support our communities in every way we can. So when we start to look at basic human needs, what's more important than safety?" asked Rodney Cole with DTE.

What's next:

Daylight Saving Time is happening this weekend.

When we turn our clocks back, it's a good time to check the batteries in our smoke detectors and make sure they are working properly.