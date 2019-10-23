DTE donates $400K to support all 44 domestic violence shelters in Michigan

"Every 20 minutes across Michigan someone is the victim of abuse," said Trevor Lauer, DTE.

It's a devastating reality for so many across Michigan. Kelly Mays knew the pain of domestic violence all too well.

"I was savagely beaten by the man I loved in strange, confusing, illogical way, who could only love me back with a clinched fist," Mays said.

On Wednesday DTE Energy Foundation announced funding for every state-approved domestic violence shelter in Michigan. The donations in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month recognized during October.



"It's a $400,000 one-year grant that will support all 44 of these shelters," Lauer said.



When Mays found the courage to leave her abuser she found support at a shelter in Metro Detroit.

"Organizations like Haven give survivors the tools to begin their journey," Mays said. "To imagine life after domestic violence.



"I am grateful for them for helping me on my journey," Mays said.



Shelters can use the grant money to help provide essential resources for their clients.

"Including program to help survivors restart their life," Lauer said. "Both physically, emotionally and financially."

"We want to do a wide expansion of services that we currently offer and make sure they're wholesome," said Emma Peterson, YWCA Metro Detroit CEO.



Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist was on hand for Wednesday's announcement, emphasizing that efforts to support victims of abuse often require more than state and federal funding

"It's working together that we will ensure that everyone in the state of Michigan has what they need to thrive regardless of current circumstances," he said.

