DTE Energy invests $100M to rebuild electric grid to reduce power outages for customers

It is DTE Energy's latest investment to rebuild its electric grid and reduce outages in southeast Michigan, and in doing so, the utility plans to build three new electric substations.

Leaders like Northville Township supervisor Mark Abbo, reacted to the major announcement by DTE to provide an additional $100 million dollar investment to rebuild the electric grid.

"Well, actually it’s rather dramatic," he said. "It’s going to be very impactful."

The investment involves the construction of three new electric substations as part of DTEs commitment to reducing power outage frequency by 30% while cutting outage time in half by 2029.

"At DTE we are really focused on continuing to improve reliability for our customers and also to ensure that we’re ready for the electrification of the future that’s coming at us," said Renee Tomina, Senior vice president at DTE.

Shelby Township. Pontiac and Northville Township will be home to those three new substations. In fact, Northville Township will see a $57 million investment to build its new substation which will support an expanding technology area in the Township and Plymouth also.

"Development doesn’t occur unless infrastructure is in place," said Abbo. "What we’re trying to do is create jobs and opportunity and Northville Township is trying to diversify its tax base."

In addition to the substations, the investment includes new, updated equipment to deliver power from those substations to customers’ homes.

"So all the businesses and residences are going to benefit from the improvements because not only is it a brand-new substation, but all the overhead and underground infrastructure supporting it and around it is also rebuilt during that work," said Tomina.