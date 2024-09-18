DTE rate hike: MPSC to hear public comments as it weighs $456M price increase

As the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) weighs approving a DTE Energy rate hike, it is seeking comments from customers.

The public will be able to share their thoughts with the commission Wednesday night during a hearing at Mumford High School in Detroit.

Earlier this year, DTE filed a request to increase rates by $456.4 million annually. The request came just months after the utility company received a $368 million increase from a previous rate case last year. Michigan currently has the ninth highest energy rates in the country.

As DTE continues to raise its rates, many customers, especially those who have dealt with power outages, are wondering what the company plans to do with the money.

"This latest rate hike request from DTE is, frankly, absurd in both the astounding dollars and obnoxious timing — requesting yet another $450 million not even four months since their last rate hike was approved," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release after the request was made.

DTE CEO Joi Harris said the company wants to make improvements to limit the length of outages.

When asked about the recently increased outage credit that power companies must pay customers, she said, "Our goal is to not have to pay that out ever."

"We want to make sure we are building a reliable grid and that we're restoring our customers in the event of a major storm in a timely fashion.

The MPSC hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at Mumford High School at 17525 Wyoming in Detroit.