DTE says technical issue is preventing it from accessing outages, downed wire reporting

The brunt of the winter ice storm Wednesday hasn't spared DTE Energy's reporting system, which is down with technical issues.

"DTE customer systems are currently experiencing a technical issue preventing account access and outage, downed wire and gas leak reporting across the DTE website, mobile app and DTE phone line" the Twitter page said.

More than 216,000 customers were without power as of 10 p.m. due to the mix of rain, sleet and snow tonight.

DTE said that updates will be provided on Twitter @DTE_Energy and on the web and mobile Outage Center. Inc case of emergency, call 911, it said.

