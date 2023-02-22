Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Feb. 23

Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Ice Storm Warning extended for all of SE Michigan until 4 a.m.

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - For the second day in a row, the ice storm warning issued for southeast Michigan has wreaked havoc on school districts across the area.

Metro Detroit has been pounded by the sleet-rain-snow mixture forcing districts to close.

Full list: School closings across southeast Michigan

One of the issues has been wide-spread power outages as more than 95,000 DTE Energy customers are without power.

The second ice storm warning has been issued for all of SE Michigan until 4 a.m. Thursday.