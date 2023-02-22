Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Feb. 23
FOX 2 (WJBK) - For the second day in a row, the ice storm warning issued for southeast Michigan has wreaked havoc on school districts across the area.
Metro Detroit has been pounded by the sleet-rain-snow mixture forcing districts to close.
Full list: School closings across southeast Michigan
One of the issues has been wide-spread power outages as more than 95,000 DTE Energy customers are without power.
The second ice storm warning has been issued for all of SE Michigan until 4 a.m. Thursday.