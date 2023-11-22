DTW Destination Pass kiosks prove useful during the holiday season

No matter your means of travel, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year – and thousands are flying to and from Detroit Metro Airport.

A new feature of DTW's Destination Pass program, introduced in October, "allows non-ticketed visitors to surprise arriving travelers at their gates, spend extra time with loved ones who are departing, as well as enjoy our restaurants and shops," according to DTW.

And Michiganders are finding them highly useful this holiday season.

David Fields, a senior traveler, is flying from Detroit to Chicago to visit his daughter. His cousin, Donna McGrady, is helping him get to his flight.

"I wanted to go down with him and make sure that he’s on and watch him as he leaves," McGrady said. "That way, I know that he's going to make it, and he’ll be OK."

In the past, non-travelers would have to register hours in advance to accompany travelers to the gate without a boarding pass — but the easy-to-use kiosks in DTW now allow immediate entry after filling out basic information.

"It was very accessible, it didn’t take me long to do it," McGrady said.

"The DTW Destination Pass is available for use from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. any day of the week at both the McNamara and Evans terminals," according to DTW.

Destination Passes cannot be used to greet people arriving on international flights, as international travelers need to pass through customs.

The TSA expects this season to be the busiest one ever with an estimated 30 million passengers expected to be screened at security before flying during the 12-day travel period, which is from Nov. 17-28. On Wednesday 2.7 million are estimated to be flying.

For more tips on traveling this Thanksgiving, click here.