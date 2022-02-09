Duck caught on fishing hook rescued from icy Detroit River

article

A group of people ventured out into the cold Tuesday night to rescue a duck caught on a fishing line and hook on the Detroit River.

The Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary made a post around 8 p.m. looking for help getting to the animal after he was spotted around 4 p.m. However, the rescue estimates he was there for a few days.

(Photo: Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary)

Several people volunteered to help and headed to the river, where the duck had a hook stuck through the slot on the side of his beak and in his tongue.

Using a ladder and a tow-rope, one of the volunteers, Kaitlyn, was able to get down the 6-foot wall and onto the ice, where she grabbed the duck, cut the line, and carried him to safety.

Photo: Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary)

The duck will be rehabbed before he is released back into the wild.

