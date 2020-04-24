Duggan says all grocery workers must get COVID-19 tested or owners face legal action

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looking to reign in the threat of COVID-19 exposure at grocery stores.

"We are now going to start to crack down on the grocery stores, the food handlers in this city," said Duggan.

On Friday, Duggan made it mandatory that all grocery store owners get employees tested.

"We are going to expect that their employees have a negative test if they are coming to work by May 11th," Duggan said. "Or we are going to take appropriate legal action to make sure the people of Detroit are safe."

For two weeks, city employees have been calling and visiting supermarkets encouraging store owners to push testing. Most are on board, but others are not.

"I have been very disappointed at the attitude of some of the grocery store owners about getting their employees tested," Duggan said.

A stern warning from the mayor promised legal action if grocery store employers can't produce proof of testing by May 11th.

"When you couldn't get tested you had an excuse," Duggan said. "Now there is no excuse, we are going to get you tested in a few days at the State Fair grounds at no cost

Per Governor Whitmer's executive order, employers can't retaliate against employees that do test positive for COVID-19. The city is asking grocery store workers and anyone else that essential, to stay home if you have the coronavirus.