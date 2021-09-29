Duggan touts 3rd vaccine shot, warns we could 'lose another holiday season' with family

The city's health director says Detroit is at a high rate of transmission - and if you’re eligible for a booster shot, act on that as soon as possible. Détroit has recorded more than 56,000 cases of COVID-19 since March of last year.

"Here is the issue, Covid infectious are about to go up at the same time protection is dropping," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan said he sees the spread of Covid intensifying and he’s bracing for the worst - but trying to prepare to put Detroiters in the best position.

"Two months from today is Thanksgiving," Duggan said. "If this continues to migrate over the next two months, we could lose another holiday season with our families."

Detroit residents who are 65 and older, have underlying health conditions, or are at higher risks of getting Covid because of work, are strongly encouraged to get the booster shot now at any city-run vaccination site.

"You saw President Biden get his (booster) on TV in the last day or so," Duggan said. "I’ve gotten my third shot."

Fully vaccinated people can get a third shot if they had their last Pfizer dose at least six months earlier.

"As we head into the colder months, the holidays are coming, we’re going to be spending more time indoors with our family and friends," said Denise Fair, chief public health officer. "I’m encouraging you to get your vaccine now."

These rules are not absolute, so if you have any questions at all, or think you might be eligible - check with your doctor

Another challenge for Detroit has been its vaccination rate, which is just under 45 percent of those in the City 12 and up have gotten one dose of the vaccine.