Dundee High School wrestling team suspended pending investigation

The Dundee High School wrestling team has been "paused" pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint lodged against the team.

In a letter sent to the community on Friday, Supt. Scott Leach announced an investigation being conducted by the high school administration and school resource officer, and an additional Title IX investigation that has been started by the Thrun Law Firm.

"The investigation began last month after I received an anonymous complaint regarding alleged hazing involving wrestling team members. The high school administration and School Resource Officer immediately launched an investigation of the matter consistent with our school policies and procedures," Leach said. "Our investigation included interviews with members of the wrestling team, coaches, and parents. During the investigation, it was brought to our attention that videotaped evidence existed of additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members.

Leach didn't give a timeline for when the investigation would be wrapped up.

The team was only in the off-season, so the investigation may wrap up before the season begins for the seven-time defending state champions. The team has won 10 of the last 12 Class C state championships, and 16 championships overall. They have also been state runners-up an additional seven times.