Dutch Girl Donuts in Detroit closes due to staffing shortages

Dutch Girl Donuts, a staple of the Detroit food circuit will be closing its doors for the time being as it weathers staffing shortages.

Another victim of pandemic-induced labor trends that have hurt local businesses across the country, the Woodward Avenue-based donut shop wrote online it was issuing a temporary pause in operations.

The closure begins on Sept. 1.

"In an effort to resume a full staff and hours that we have prided ourselves on for 75 years, we have decided to temporarily pause operations," the post read.

The iconic brand, which has been serving pastries since the 40s, had shut down for months last year due to the pandemic. It reopened almost one year ago to much rejoicing. The post was shared more than 900 times by Wednesday morning.

Restaurants across the country are among the biggest casualties from a shortage of available workers. Health concerns from COVID-19 and issues over wages are among some of the factors that have pinched small businesses - just as Americans have returned to them in greater numbers.