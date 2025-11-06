DWIHN and Team Wellness work to bring food to those in need amid SNAP uncertainties

The Brief Local agencies in Detroit are organizing a food drive to help families affected by the federal shutdown and uncertainty over SNAP benefits. Detroit has set up an emergency food distribution network with 85-100 sites to provide food assistance until SNAP benefits return.



As families brace for the effects of the federal shutdown, Metro Detroit agencies are stepping up to fill the gap left by uncertainty over food assistance programs.

Detroit’s behavioral health community is working to turn concern into action.

There’s no shortage of support, as DWHIN is packing up for their food drive aimed at helping families who rely on federal nutrition programs like SNAP.

1.4 million Michiganders depend on this food assistance.

Detroit has launched an emergency food-distribution network with roughly 85–100 sites where people can pick up food assistance until SNAP benefits are restored.

The delivery of goods is planned as a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump Administration to find the money to fully fund SNAP benefits for this month.

The judge says the administration has until Friday to make the payments, but the chances that some 42 million Americans will receive the benefits by that time are unlikely.