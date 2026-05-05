The Brief E-bikes are mostly not allowed on Mackinac Island. However, there are exceptions for those who qualify for mobility disability. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are available for those that qualify.



Everyone knows the rules about cars on Mackinac Island: Absolutely not.

But what about bicycles? Specifically, the motorized option that's quickly becoming popular. Pedaling around the island is one of the quickest ways to travel from one end to the other.

When it comes to electric bikes on Mackinac Island, the answer is mostly no.

What we know:

Regulations for 2026 on Mackinac Island state that in most cases, electric bikes are not allowed on the island.

But there are exceptions for visitors. Those that qualify for "mobility disability" may operate either a Class 1 or Class 2 e-bike on the island. A longer description is on the city's website, but the crux of those that qualify include:

Cannot walk 200 feet without stopping to rest, use a brace, cane, crutch, wheelchair, or other assistive device

Use portable oxygen

Have a qualifying cardiac condition

Have an arthritic, neurological, or orthopedic condition that severely limits your ability to walk and pedal

Different classes of e-bikes

A Class 1 e-bike has a small rechargeable motor that can help give pedalers a boost while riding on a bike — or take over pedaling completely. In order to be allowed on the trails, the bikes cannot be equipped with a motor bigger than 750 watts.

The Class 2 e-bike, which includes a throttle and requires no pedaling.

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What you can do:

Anyone that would like to take their e-bike onto the island and believes they qualify will need to fill out a mobility disability accommodation application.

That application must be filled out 14 days in advance before your visit. From there, it will be sent to the Mackinac Island Police Department for review.

The application can be found here.

When does Mackinac Island Open?

While plenty of stores are open year round, the fun really begins the first week of May.

That includes hotels, suites, visitor centers, recreation activities, and more.

See the full list here.