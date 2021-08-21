Eagle Scout raises money to help babies at St. John NICU

13-year-old Eagle Scout Dylan Hobbs set up shop outside the Ferndale Public library to raise money for the NICU at Ascension St. John Hospital.

Jason Hobbs, Dylans' father, said that Dylan spent 77 days in the NICU when he was born, so this project is unique to him.

"It was really rough just traveling to the hospital every day having to leave him there every night," said Jason.

Dylan was born one pound and 12 ounces and is now a thriving teen, according to his father.

Dylan says he knew exactly what he wanted to do when it came to picking his Eagle Scout project.

"They had a really big impact on me, just knowing that they helped me with where I am today; it's just really insane," said Dylan.

Dylan says his goal is to raise $2,000 to display a board filled with cards and baby pictures for the NICU staff to see during their day.

Along with the display board, Dylan says he will donate 100 onesies for babies staying in the NICU, and any leftover proceeds will go towards car seats for new babies.

Dylan has already raised $1600 to go towards his cause.

"I never in 1 million years expected that it's just amazing," said Jason.

You can donate through Dylans Venmo account here: Casper2498