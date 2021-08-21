Expand / Collapse search

Classic car lovers head to Woodward Avenue for Dream Cruise

Oakland County
Woodward Dream Cruise showcases classic cars and the new rides this weekend

From the 1961 Corvette to the brand new models in the background, there is something for everyone when it comes to car watching this weekend at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Classic car lovers are headed to Woodward Ave. to admire and show off classic cars Saturday.

The official Cruise returns this year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual event in 2020.

The route is a 16-mile drive running through nine cities in Oakland County, from Ferndale at the south end to Pontiac at the north.

FOX 2's Veronica Meadows caught up with classic car owners Saturday morning at Memorial Park in Royal Oak, where many people arrived as the sun was rising.

Classic car owners and admirers are headed to Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac for the Woodward Dream Cruise. The annual event returns in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Woodward Dream Cruise typically attracts over 1 million visitors and 40,000 specialty vehicles.