Classic car lovers head to Woodward Avenue for Dream Cruise

Classic car lovers are headed to Woodward Ave. to admire and show off classic cars Saturday.

The official Cruise returns this year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual event in 2020.

The route is a 16-mile drive running through nine cities in Oakland County, from Ferndale at the south end to Pontiac at the north.

FOX 2's Veronica Meadows caught up with classic car owners Saturday morning at Memorial Park in Royal Oak, where many people arrived as the sun was rising.

The Woodward Dream Cruise typically attracts over 1 million visitors and 40,000 specialty vehicles.