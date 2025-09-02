Early detection for prostrate cancer is best defense

The Brief September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer screenings are recommended for men between 55 to 69. Screening starts with a simple blood test.



We know early detection is the key to fighting cancer.

So what's the right move when it comes to screening for the most common cancer in men, prostate cancer.

The backstory:

Fellas it's time to start thinking about that part of your body you never see - it is only about the size of a walnut, but it is the most common place for men to develop cancer.

We are talking about how to protect yourself from prostate cancer.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Screening might seem a little scary, especially if you've never done it.

But it starts with a simple blood test, says Dr. Gabriel Gavrilescu of Cleveland Clinic.

"If the patient agrees to start the prostate cancer screening, that can be done very easily through a blood test called PSA, Prostate Specific Antigen, which is an enzyme that is specific to the prostate and that is known to raise in cases of cancer," said Dr. Gabriel Gavrilescu, Cleveland Clinic

"Like everything in medicine, things are not very simple, and PSA can be elevated for a myriad of reasons besides prostate cancer."

A man’s PSA levels could be elevated due to other factors, like inflammation or infection of the prostate and certain physical activities such as riding a bicycle.

Typically, when PSA levels are high, additional testing is done, which could include a digital rectal exam, more lab work or imaging.

If further investigation is needed, a biopsy would be performed. It's also important to

note that the size of a man’s prostate doesn’t always mean something is wrong.

"I think that one of the common misconceptions, or one of the points that I want to make, is that the size of the prostate does not correlate necessarily with a benign or malignancy," the doctor said. "We can have a very large prostate and no cancer, and we can have a small prostate and cancer.

"So, the size does not always matter in terms of assessing something being benign or malignant. It is usually the tissue diagnosis and other clinical elements that suggest one way or another."

What you can do:

According to the CDC, prostate cancer screenings are generally recommended for men between the ages of 55 to 69. However, some men may need to start screenings earlier depending on family history and other risk factors.

Write down September 20th, that's the 2025 Men's Health Event at Ford Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where there is PSA blood tests as well as all kinds of free health tests.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.