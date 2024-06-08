Early Learning Coalition aims to help parents of young children

article

Children are learning for years before they enter school, and Dearborn Public Schools is relaunching a program aimed at helping parents get those youngest learners off to a good start.

With more than a dozen partners, the district is reestablishing the Early Learning Coalition, first formed in 2016. The coalition’s three-part vision includes empowering families within the community for a healthy life, fostering family independence and success to nurture life-long learners, and building parent capacity in early childhood development including physical, cognitive and social-emotional areas.

As part of its revival, the Early Learning Coalition has launched a new website with resources for parents of children ages birth through five years old. That site is: https://dearbornschools.org/earlylearningcoalition/.

The site includes videos from local experts on topics such as laying the foundation for a future strong reader to the importance of sleep and more. Free or low-cost activities for young families are also being listed on the site’s calendar page.

The coalition plans to participate in four activities this summer where parents are invited to stop by and find additional resources and children can enjoy a kid-friendly activity. On June 5 from 4 to 8 p.m., the coalition will provide a craft at the Dearborn Entrepreneur Expo at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. The coalition also plans to participate in three of Dearborn’s Summer Markets. On June 14, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, coalition volunteers will provide a table at the market behind the Bryant Branch Library, 22100 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. The June and September dates are also Kids Days at the Market.

Lamis Srour, Dearborn Schools Executive Director of Student Achievement, said the coalition has spent this school year rebuilding, gathering partners, and laying the foundation for a successful relaunch.

"During their first few years of life, children are already learning so much. Science tells us that much of their brain development will occur during those first few years," Srour said. "The Early Learning Coalition wants to help parents make the most of that time and to help them raise healthy, happy children who are ready to continue that learning when they start school."