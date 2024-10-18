Early voting in Detroit: When and where to cast a ballot before election day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Starting Saturday, any Detroit resident can take advantage of Michigan's newest voting option by casting a ballot weeks before the presidential election takes place.
While most cities and townships in Michigan will offer the minimum-required nine days of early voting, Detroit is opening its locations for 16 days. Combined with offering absentee ballots that have already been issued to voters, the city hopes to reduce the burden on poll workers on election day.
Spreading out when people can vote also makes it more convenient to cast a ballot. For those that can't get to the polls on election day, they're welcome to do so during the next two weeks.
If a voter can't get to an early voting site on a weekday, the option of going on a weekend is also available.
When is early voting in Detroit?
Early voting in Detroit will take place starting Oct. 19 and go until Nov. 3.
The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Where is early voting in Detroit?
There are 14 early voting sites in Detroit. Voters can use any of the locations available, but are encouraged to visit one closer to them.
To find the location nearest to you, enter your information into the detroitvotes website here.
The locations include:
- Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval
- Department of Elections, 2978 W. Grand Blvd
- Clark Park, 1130 Clark
- City Clerk Office, 2 Woodward Ave.
- Christ Temple Baptist Church, 10628 Plymouth Rd.
- Adams Butzel Recreation Complex, 10500 Lyndon
- Palmer Park Community Center, 1121 Merrill Plaisance St.
- WCCCD Eastern Campus, 5901 Conner
- Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Rd.
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E Outer Dr.
- WCCCD Northwest, 8200 W. Outer Dr.
- Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.
- Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade
- Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd.
How does early voting work?
Those that take advantage of early voting will discover the process similar to what they have experienced on election day.
Upon arriving at the location, a voter will be issued a ballot after showing poll workers a state-issued ID. From there, they will fill out their ballot and then insert it into the tabulator.
Voters may also request an absentee ballot, fill it out at home, then bring it to their early voting location. If they're not interested in mailing the ballot to their clerk's office, they can bring it in and insert the filled-out ballot into the tabulator themselves.
What is on my ballot?
Before heading to the polls, it can be helpful to get a preview of what is on a voter's ballot.
They can do so by filling out some basic personal information on the state website, then tapping "view" underneath Ballot preview, which shows the voter who they can cast a vote for.