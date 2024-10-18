The Brief Early voting in Detroit begins Saturday, Oct. 19 across 14 different locations in the city Expanded options make it more convenient for voters and easier for poll workers by reducing the number of voters on election day Voting early is similar to voting on election day



Starting Saturday, any Detroit resident can take advantage of Michigan's newest voting option by casting a ballot weeks before the presidential election takes place.

While most cities and townships in Michigan will offer the minimum-required nine days of early voting, Detroit is opening its locations for 16 days. Combined with offering absentee ballots that have already been issued to voters, the city hopes to reduce the burden on poll workers on election day.

Spreading out when people can vote also makes it more convenient to cast a ballot. For those that can't get to the polls on election day, they're welcome to do so during the next two weeks.

If a voter can't get to an early voting site on a weekday, the option of going on a weekend is also available.

When is early voting in Detroit?

Early voting in Detroit will take place starting Oct. 19 and go until Nov. 3.

The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Where is early voting in Detroit?

There are 14 early voting sites in Detroit. Voters can use any of the locations available, but are encouraged to visit one closer to them.

To find the location nearest to you, enter your information into the detroitvotes website here.

The locations include:

How does early voting work?

Those that take advantage of early voting will discover the process similar to what they have experienced on election day.

Upon arriving at the location, a voter will be issued a ballot after showing poll workers a state-issued ID. From there, they will fill out their ballot and then insert it into the tabulator.

Voters may also request an absentee ballot, fill it out at home, then bring it to their early voting location. If they're not interested in mailing the ballot to their clerk's office, they can bring it in and insert the filled-out ballot into the tabulator themselves.

What is on my ballot?

Before heading to the polls, it can be helpful to get a preview of what is on a voter's ballot.

They can do so by filling out some basic personal information on the state website, then tapping "view" underneath Ballot preview, which shows the voter who they can cast a vote for.

