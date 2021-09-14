Earn the chance to win prizes when you get outside during Michigan Trails Week

article

You could win Michigan-themed prizes when you hit the trails next week.

In honor of Michigan Trails Week from Sept. 19-26, join a free challenge that will enter you in drawings for prizes, such as a Michigan State Park sweatshirt, New Holland Brewing Co. swag bag, a gift card for camping, and more.

MAP: When leaves will change color in Michigan this fall

Once you sign up for the challenge, you can start logging miles that you do on local, county, state, or federally managed trails.

Earn virtual badges and entry into drawings when you log your first mile and every time you bike 10 miles, horseback ride 5 miles, paddle 2 miles, ride an ORV, ATV, or motorcycle 15 miles, or walk, run or hike 5 miles.

The goal is for Michiganders to log a collective 100,000 miles.

"State parks and trails are welcoming places with ample opportunity to improve your physical and mental health," said Ron Olson, chief of the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division. "Getting outside on a trail is an easy way to promote good health and take in the outdoors, and that's the concept behind these resources that are part of 'Michigan's big green gym.'"

Advertisement

Register for the challenge here and see a full list of prizes here.