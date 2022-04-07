Eastbound I-94 reopened after crash at Ecorse Road

Drivers heading into Detroit on I-94 were forced to find a different route due to a crash that closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate at Ecorse Road.

A little before 3 p.m. on Thursday, MDOT announced all lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed at Ecorse Road due to a crash.

According to Michigan State Police, a Dodge Durango was entering I-94 from Ecorse road but failed to yield to traffic and hit a Chevy Tahoe in the left lane.

The Tahoe tried to avoid being hit but wound up rolling into the left ditch, as did the Durango. A Chevy Trailblazer swerved to avoid the SUVs when it lost control and rolled multiple times on the freeway.

The driver and passenger of the Trailblazer were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Around 4:15 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic was moving again.