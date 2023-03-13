Eastbound I-94 to be closed for multiple days in Ann Arbor after truck hits overpass

article

Ann Arbor Police said on Monday that eastbound I-94 will be closed for several days after a semi truck hit an overpass Monday morning.

Eastbound I-94 was closed Monday after a truck, with its boom up, hit the bridge at Liberty Road in Washtenaw County. Nobody was hurt but the bridge sustained severe damage.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said earlier in the day that the freeway would be closed indefinitely so the bridge could be repaired. MDOT will have to evaluate the integrity of the bridge before the roads can be reopened.

MSP said the closure is expected to last 2 to 3 days and signage will be up to alert drivers of the closure and detour.

Pictures from MDOT and Ann Arbor Police show the heavy damage to the bridge as well concrete scattered across the roadway.

(Photo: Ann Arbor Police)

Drivers coming from the other side of Ann Arbor will need to talk M-14 to US-23 to connect with eastbound I-94.

