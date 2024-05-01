Eastbound I-96 in Oakland County to close for hazmat clean-up this weekend

article

Drivers beware: traveling on I-96 could spell trouble for anyone heading east this weekend.

Specifically on Sunday, where a hazmat situation will force crews to close the highway between Beck and Novi Road. The Wixom ramps will also be closed.

Those heading that way will need to use eastbound Grand River instead.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the scheduled closure earlier this week and warned that delays would be likely.

On April 18, a semi-truck rolled over onto the side of I-96. Crews opted to shut down the highway hours later to remove the semi and debris.