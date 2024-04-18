EB I-96 now open at Beck after semi crash; truck still in freeway ditch

article

All lanes of eastbound I-96 are now open at Beck after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash, which was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, happened in a construction zone. The truck rolled onto the shoulder of the road.

As of 6:45 a.m., the road has reopened but the truck is still in the ditch. It isn't clear if other vehicles were involved.

