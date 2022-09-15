Eastern Market After Dark returns Thursday night

Browse Detroit's Eastern Market After Dark this Thursday evening.

From 6-11 p.m. Sept. 15, more than 40 galleries and studios will be open. Sheds 2, 3, 4, and 5 will also be open, showcasing interactive experiences, up-and-coming designers' brand activations, parties, and more.

Other activities around the market include the American Institute of Architecture Detroit Chapter’s(AIA), acclaimed Celebration of Architecture in Shed 3, and appearances by d.Cipher, and the Detroit City Marching Band.

Find more things to do here.

The Eastern Market After Dark Design Core has converted Shed 2 into the "North End Pavilion" to honor and support the works and stories of Detroit’s North End Community. Design Core is partnering with Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, Reshounn Foster, LaDonna Little, the Underground Music Academy, and more on the curation of the North End Pavilion.

Also, check out live music and Murals in the Market.

This free event is part of the Detroit Month of Design.