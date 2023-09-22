Eastern Market building that partially collapsed deemed safe to enter as demo plans paused

The owner of a building in Eastern Market that partially collapsed has been granted an opportunity to save the structure after the city of Detroit earlier condemned it and slated it for emergency demolition.

A document submitted by an engineer hired by the owner stating the building is safe to enter so crews can move in to repair it was reviewed and accepted by the city, the Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department said.

The owner must now come up with a timeline to fix the building.

Last weekend, the top floors of a building on the corner of Russell Street and Winder in Eastern Market collapsed, sending debris to the street below and injuring one person. The city quickly ordered its emergency demolition after claiming it was an imminent threat to the public.

Detroit preservation advocate asks city to ‘show some restraint’

But days later, the owner applied for a hold on the order. The president of a group that advocates on behalf of historic architecture in the city agreed the city was being to quick in its judgment of the building's integrity.

"The owner has also agreed to a reasonable timeline to begin stabilization, apply for permits, and begin repairs. We agree that the appeal hearing should be adjourned for now and we look forward to working with them to get this building back online as quickly as possible," read a statement from BSEED Director David Bell.