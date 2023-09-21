Owner of partially-collapsed Eastern Market building appeals to stave off demolition

article

The owner of an Eastern Market building that partially collapsed over the weekend has filed an appeal with the city to stave off an emergency demolition.

Detroit's buildings department said the owner had submitted a request through the Department of Administrative Hearings to place the historic building's demo on hold.

"We understand the significance of the building and it's now up to the owner to present us with a viable plan to safely stabilize the building in order to preserve it," read a statement from BSEED Director David Bell. "We will absolutely consider it."

Over the weekend, multiple floors collapsed at the Del Bene building which is located at the corner of Russell Street and Winder in Eastern Market. At least one person was injured by falling bricks after witnesses reported hearing an explosion at the address.

It's unclear what caused part of the building to collapse.

The city quickly condemned the building and slated it to be demolished due to an imminent threat to the public. But according to Devan Anderson, the board president of Preservation Detroit, It's too soon to know if the building should be torn down.

They asked the city to "show some restraint" before demolishing it.

"(We're hoping they) consciously assess the building on its merits and for its structural condition and that demolition for such a notable building at such a notable intersection should be a last resort," he said.

Anderson said he had spoken to local masons who looked at past images of the building and said there wasn't evidence of structural failures. The damage is "mysterious" says Anderson.

"The building wasn't stressed with wind or snow. No one knows what the damage is so no one knows if this is indicative of general maintenance issues or something else."