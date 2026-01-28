Eastern Michigan University, Detroit Rescue Mission help veteran in need

The Brief A FOX 2 viewer received help after calling the Problem Solvers that he was denied a food box during the holidays. He also said his home was in need of repair.



A veteran in Detroit who needed food for the holidays and must needed repairs received help from Eastern Michigan University.

FOX 2 viewer Johnny Hudson called the Problem Solvers for help after being denied a food box but had no idea what that one call was about to set in motion.

When we first met Johnny, he was in need of food for the holidays and FOX 2 delivered him a food box from Eastern Michigan University, but Johnny also said his home was in need of repair.

His plumbing had problems and his kitchen was damaged, and due to his health he was unable to work on it.

That was when the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries received some grant money to do some good.

Meanwhile, the DTE Foundation provided grant money for the project.