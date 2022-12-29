Eastpointe home for expectant, young mothers needs help after pipes flood building

An Eastpointe home for at-risk pregnant and young mothers needs help after pipes broke and filled the building with water.

"One of the staff persons was here," said Katina Bryant, the program manager at Gianna House. "She ran and got the residents up, and they all went out and went to the van to warm up."

Three floors of the building were flooded by busted pipes.

Related: Business owner finds store submerged in water, merchandise destroyed

"It began to do a domino effect, trickling down through the ceiling through the wall, and it came down and affected everything that was underneath," Bryant said. "A boiler has been affected which makes it hard for us to keep and maintain heat in the building."

Ceilings and floors were also damaged, leaving a mess that will take time and money to recover from.

"We believe in helping our community and that’s why it’s important for donors and people with philanthropic hearts to reach out and help us continue the mission that goes on behind Gianna House," Bryant said. "We just have to get this building up to par, so we can help more moms in the community and our residents."

Gianna House offers a place for both when mothers are expecting and until their babies turn 1.

Donate to a GoFundMe to help here.







