Eastpointe man charged in deadly stabbing attack

The Brief An Eastpointe man is charged with second-degree murder. Nico Trevon Nettles allegedly fatally stabbed a Detroit man last May. Nettles remains in custody on a $2 million bond.



An Eastpointe man is facing charges after an argument escalated to a fatal stabbing.

The backstory:

Nico Trevon Nettles is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Rashid Aliakbar at an Eastpointe residence last May.

Nettles, 27, allegedly stabbed Aliakbar, from Detroit, in the upper chest with a knife. Police responded to the scene and after the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, the 28-year-year-old man died from his injuries.

A preliminary exam was held Friday where Nettles' case was bound over for trial. He remains in custody with a bond set at $2 million.

"No disagreement—no matter how personal or intense—should ever end in violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Disagreements can and should be settled with words, through dialogue or lawful channels.

"A man is dead and nothing can change that. Our office will seek justice for the victim and his family to the fullest extent of the law."