Eastpointe man who held McDonald's stabbing suspect at gunpoint receives heroic plaque

The Brief An Eastpointe man is being hailed a hero after holding a stabbing suspect before police arrive. Police were called to McDonald’s because of the fatal stabbing of manager, Jennifer Harris, allegedly by a disgruntled employee. Police say the suspect attempted to run out of the building, when the man took it on his own and chased her around the building.



Eastpointe police say one man is a hero because he held a fatal stabbing suspect to the ground and waited for police to make an arrest.

Big picture view:

On July 10, Eastpointe Police were called to McDonald’s because of the fatal stabbing of manager, Jennifer Harris, allegedly by a disgruntled employee, Afeni Muhammad, who was in custody that day because of a hero who was there to have breakfast.

31-year-old DeVonte Pace had been landscaping for years and was getting ready for breakfast at McDonald's, when he turned into a hero.

"I saw someone with a hooded mask stabbing another lady in the neck," Pace said. "I took off running and running around the other side of the building. I drew down on her again. And she said, okay I give up. Don’t shoot me. I’ve got a brother to live for. All kind of crazy stuff."

Police say the suspect attempted to run out of the building, when Pace took it on his own and chased her around the building. He then held her at gunpoint until officers arrived to arrest her.

DeVonte received this plaque at a recent City Council meeting for outstanding service to Eastpointe. And with all the commotion that day, DeVonte didn’t even get his McDonald’s breakfast.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police said they were called to McDonald's on 9-Mile on a report of shots fired and a stabbing on Thursday morning. They arrived and found a customer holding a gun and Harris had been stabbed.

According to MSP, the other employee had been sent home early after getting into an argument with Harris. The employee returned with a knife and stabbed Harris, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.