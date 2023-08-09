Eastpointe mayor ousted, millages approved across Metro Detroit during August Primary

There were several key offices up for election during the August Primary, notably mayor in several cities around Metro Detroit.

Wheeler Marsee Jr. and Nicole Shkira topped the race for Melvindale Mayor while Andrew Swift scored more than half of available votes in the race for Riverview mayor. Grosse Ile Township approved all four of its millage renewal proposals.

The race for mayor in Westland ended with Michael Londeau and Kevin Coleman easily coasting to the general election

In Oakland County, Janet Jackson coasted to 66% of the vote for Southfield Clerk the cities of Berkley, Novi, and Clawson all approved their respective millages.

The biggest action however was in Macomb County, where the race for mayor in Warren ended with George Dimas and Lori Stone coming out on top. They beat out Patrick Green, who had frequently been at odds with outgoing Mayor Jim Fouts.

In Eastpointe, Michael Klinefelt earned more than 57% of the vote for mayor, beating out Monique Owens. While currently the mayor, Owens has been charged with the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds. She will not advance to the general election in the fall.