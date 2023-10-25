Eastpointe missing person case now a possible homicide after police make gruesome discovery

Eastpointe Police say they made a gruesome discovery related to the search of a missing woman who hadn't been seen since June 2023.

According to the city of Eastpointe, authorities said they believe they've found the remains of Samantha Guinther, 47, who was last seen in June.

The city said that Eastpointe Police Officers and the Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at Guinther's home in the Erin Park Community Housing area on Wednesday. During the search, two people were taken into custody and authorities said they believed that the case was changing from a missing person case to a possible homicide.

A short time later, officers found what is believed to be a human body in a storm drain near Guinther's home and authorities said they believe it to be the missing woman.

"That's creepy, to find something out like that," said Deshawna Harris, a neighbor.

People living near the area said they could smell something was off, but couldn't place it.

Guinther was last seen on June 18, 2023, and authorities put out a missing person alert for the woman – who they classified as a vulnerable adult. She was not officially reported missing until Sept. 18.

Police said they found the body in a storm drain, up against an iron gate. They have not positively identified it to be Guinther but do believe it is the missing woman.

"We have discovered what we believe to be a human body inside the storm drain of the rear yard just down a piece here," Eastpointe Interim Chief Corey Haines said. "We're not positive on ID, we have not positively ID'd her yet. We have Macomb County here to further assist us with the investigation."

Eastpointe Police and MSP are still investigating.