Eastpointe porch pirate smokes cigar, talks on phone before stealing packages

A bold porch pirate was caught on camera smoking a cigar and even talking on his cellphone early this morning.

The suspect allegedly stole packages from a porch in the 24600 block of Petersburg Street at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was caught on a Ring doorbell camera lighting his cigar and taking a call from the porch before stealing the packages. Eastpointe police released the video asking for the public's help locating and identifying the suspect.

Call Eastpointe police with any information at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.