Eastpointe sex offender accused of raping 12-year-old girl

The Brief A dangerous sexual predator allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl from his own Eastpointe neighborhood. The two had known each other in some capacity before the alleged incident on Monday. He's expected to face a list of charges once he's extradited back to Eastpointe.



A dangerous sexual predator allegedly struck again, kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl from his own Eastpointe neighborhood.

What they're saying:

In an overgrown house on the corner in Eastpointe, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped on Monday by a 52-year-old sex offender in her own neighborhood.

"I'm that type of person that I could pick up vibes, and I always felt a negative vibe from that house," said neighbor Bill Mason. "Next thing you know, they have that big battering ram and bam."

The two had known each other in some capacity before the alleged incident on Monday.

"She was brought back to the house, and then she was physically raped," said Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines.

Police say he let the little girl go, and she was able to tell her story almost immediately to Eastpointe police, who moved in fast, executing a search warrant at his home where they found so-called trophies from other potential victims.

"I can just say that there were other garments that were located, possibly belonging to other young people," said Haines.

Sources say she recalled to police the comforter and even picked him out of a lineup.

What's next:

Eastpointe police say it appears the suspect was tipped off and fled to New York State. Within 24 hours of the alleged crime, the U.S. Marshals arrested him during a traffic stop.

He's expected to face a list of charges once he's extradited back to Eastpointe.

"The allegations are such that we had to get him off the street for the safety of everyone," said Haines.