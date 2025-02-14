Expand / Collapse search

Eastpointe shooting leaves 2 wounded

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 14, 2025 8:57am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shooting Thursday night in Eastpointe left two people with non-fatal injuries.

Police were called to the 17000 block of Sprenger on reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw that the home had numerous bullet holes.

Officers went inside the home and found a man and woman who live in the home suffering gunshot wounds to their arm and hand, respectively. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. 

An investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for the suspects. However, police believe the shooting was targeting and do not think there is a threat to the public. 

