Eating gluten free with Rusty Bucket

November is Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month, and the four metro Detroit Rusty Bucket locations have a number of gluten free menu options.

Chef Robert Gunter joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can get his recipe for fish tacos below.

Baja Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

• 3- 2 oz. pieces of Cobia

• 1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

• 3 Corn Tortillas

• 3 oz. of Taco Straw Mix

• 1.5 oz. Avocado Line Cream

• 1.5 oz. Pico De Gallo

• 3.5 oz. Yellow Cooked Rice

• 1.5 oz. Braised Black Beans

• 2 each Cilantro Sprigs

Directions:

Heat oil in steel skillet until slightly smoking.

Dredge fish in blackening spice on both sides and sear in oil until crisp and blackened, then flip to other seasoned side and continue cooking for two minutes.

Heat tortillas for thirty seconds.

Place slaw in the middle of the tortilla and place fish on the slaw.

Carefully fold and line up on platter using small dish of rice and beans to support. Use frill pick to hold outside of taco in place.

Drizzle with avocado lime drizzle, top with Pico on each taco and garnish with cilantro sprigs

Avocado Lime Cream

Ingredients:

• 2 lb. Avocado Pulp

• 1 lb. Sour Cream

• .25 Cups Lime juice

• 1 tsp. Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Place ingredients in food processor and mix until smooth