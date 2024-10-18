EB I-96 closing this weekend in Oakland County - here's the detour

If you'll be on the road this weekend, you'll want to avoid eastbound I-96 in Oakland County.

A portion of the freeway is closing completely as work continues to add a flex lane.

All eastbound lanes will be closed from Wixom Road to I-275 from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. After 2 a.m., the eastbound lanes from Wixom Road to Novi Road will remain closed until 3 p.m. Saturday.

During the total closure, the ramps from Wixom and Novi roads to eastbound I-96 will be closed.

The detour is Wixom Road to Grand River Avenue to northbound Novi to eastbound I-96.