Economic protest supports Detroit businesses on Blackout Tuesday

A grassroots campaign was recognized nationwide Tuesday to support black-owned businesses. July 7 was deemed Blackout Day 2020.

Starting on social media, the economic protest called for black Americans to show their economic power by not spending any money on this day in stores or online - unless it was at a black-owned business.

"There's so many small black-owned businesses in Detroit. I'm a black-owned business owner and I discover them every day," Musheya Glennt told us. She owns Detroit Taco Bar. "It''s scary because we don't know what to expect. We really don't. Every day is something new, every day is a different struggle."

But says she loves seeing her neighbors supporting their own community.

"Nobody's going to love our community better than us," she said.

"It's a way to build up the community and patronize towards the black businesses and grow it. I think it should be an ongoing thing," said customer Dewanda Daniels.

And at Burger Grill on Schoolcraft in Detroit, manager Crystal Brittian is proud to work at a black-owned business and support others daily.

"I think it's a very good idea with everything that's going on in the world right now. A lot of black businesses are very small businesses so we need our support to keep going," she said.