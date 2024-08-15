"It's the economy, stupid."

The saying is among the most indelible in American politics. Of all the issues that voters focus on come election year, inflation, cost-of-living, and the economy are normally at the top. If the past four years are a sign of anything, it will be again.

Donald Trump continues to lead Kamala Harris as the candidate believed to better handle the economy.

Many locals told FOX 2 that groceries are goods that still cost way too much.

Also: A surprise interest in Michigan's next governor's race in 2026 is Tudor Dixon, who hasn't ruled out another shot at the seat.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also spoke about the city's growth in recent years and the one thing he and Trump agree on.

Catch up on The Pulse: Why candidates are ditching the traditional interview