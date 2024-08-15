Expand / Collapse search

Economy remains supreme for voters and Mike Duggan talks Detroit's comeback | The Pulse

By and Jack Nissen
Published  August 15, 2024 2:52pm EDT
The Pulse
FOX 2 Detroit

The Pulse: On the trail & Mike Duggan one-on-one

Donald Trump talks economy in North Carolina, and JD Vance is back in Michigan. Plus, Kamala Harris’ new advertising blitz by the numbers. And Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joins The Pulse to discuss the new attention the Motor City’s comeback is receiving, as well as the 2024 election.

(FOX 2) - "It's the economy, stupid."

The saying is among the most indelible in American politics. Of all the issues that voters focus on come election year, inflation, cost-of-living, and the economy are normally at the top. If the past four years are a sign of anything, it will be again.

Donald Trump continues to lead Kamala Harris as the candidate believed to better handle the economy. 

Many locals told FOX 2 that groceries are goods that still cost way too much.

Also: A surprise interest in Michigan's next governor's race in 2026 is Tudor Dixon, who hasn't ruled out another shot at the seat. 

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also spoke about the city's growth in recent years and the one thing he and Trump agree on.

Catch up on The Pulse: Why candidates are ditching the traditional interview

Candidates ditching reporters and AI's impact on the election

Why would Donald Trump do an interview with Elon Musk over a traditional news site? The question dives into the significance that social media now plays in candidates getting their message out to voters.