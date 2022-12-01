Ecorse High School student caught with gun inside backpack

article

An Ecorse High School student was caught bringing a gun to school today, the district told parents Thursday.

The gun was found inside the student's backpack after it was reported by a fellow student, a letter from district Superintendent Dr. Josha Talison said.

"The student and weapon were escorted off campus and an investigation by the district and local law enforcement is underway," Talison said in the letter. "Fortunately, no students or staff members were harmed, but we are taking this matter seriously."

Talison added in the letter that daily security screenings are already in place at the school, but that the district's measures and procedures will be reviewed.

It is unclear if the gun was loaded, and the age of the student was not revealed.

The complete letter is below:

December 1st , 2022

Dear Ecorse Public Schools Families,

At Ecorse Public Schools, the safety and well-being of our school community is a top priority. I am writing to you today to make you aware that the district was informed by an Ecorse High School student that another student had brought a gun to the school in their backpack. The student and weapon were escorted off campus and an investigation by the district and local law enforcement is underway. Fortunately, no students or staff members were harmed, but we are taking this matter seriously.

We understand the alarm a weapon can cause to school communities, and I want to assure you that your child’s physical and mental well-being is, and always will be, our primary concern. Working together, we can make our community a safer place by reminding children of the seriousness of making a threat or bringing a weapon to school.

Additionally, we ask that you help us inform your children about reporting anything suspicious responsibly and appropriately, and when action is required, to contact school officials directly or through the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov if they hear of any potentially dangerous situations. We are grateful to the student who notified us of this incident, as it further demonstrates how only by working together as a community will we be able to protect our students.

We already have in place daily security screenings for your children’s physical safety and specific safety protocols in place to identify any threat that may arise. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be reviewing these measures and procedures to ensure the safety of our students and school community moving forward.

Thank you for your partnership and commitment to keeping our schools a safe place to learn and educate our children. If you have any questions, contact my office at (313) 274-4750.

Sincerely,

Dr. Josha Talison

Superintendent

Ecorse Public Schools



