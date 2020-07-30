Ecorse woman charged with child abuse after one twin found badly beaten, other died

An Ecorse woman has been charged with child abuse after her twin sons were discovered badly beaten. One of boys died.

Lisa Reed, 34, has been charged with first-degree child abuse for the injuries her surviving 1-year-old son, Zion, sustained.

Her live-in boyfriend, who left the scene after the boys were found, has also been arrested but is not currently facing charges. Reed was denied bond.

Police were called to the Renaissance Estates in Ecorse early Tuesday morning where investigators say they found Zion's twin brother, Zyaire, unconscious on the hood of a car and badly injured with trauma to the face and head. They would also discover Zion was badly hurt, too.

The twins' mom and her live-in boyfriend were taken into custody.

That man's uncle says problems were in the home before his nephew even started staying there.

"I'm very sorry for them babies and I'm not excusing my nephew from any wrongdoing that he played in this but to me it seems like her family members also failed in help keeping those kids safe. There were incidents before and nobody reported them and they just neglected them. Maybe these babies should have been taken a long time ago. Maybe she should have never had custody of them to begin with," Henry Gibson said.

While the boyfriend has a criminal record and had gotten out of prison, investigators are working through the details before determining what other charges to press.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation into the death of Reed's other son, Zayire, is still ongoing.

Reed is expected back in court August 11.