Edenville Dam breaks causing evacuations in mid-Michigan

A breached dam caused by several days of rainfall and rising water has forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in mid-Michigan.

Edenville and Sanford residents have been told to evacuate after a dam failure in mid-Michigan Tuesday.

People living along two lakes and a river in mid-Michigan are rushing to evacuate after a dam breached following days of heavy flooding across part of the Midwest.

Two schools were opened for evacuees in the Midland area, about 140 miles north of Detroit, after the breach of Edenville Dam. The dam holds back Wixom Lake.

Officials also were watching the Sanford Dam south of Edenville. The city of Midland, which includes the main plant of Dow Chemical, sits on the banks of the Tittabawassee River about 8 miles away from that dam.

Twitter Account MIchSportsNow (@SportsMich) shared several photos of the flooding in downtown Midland Tuesday night.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office released a statement that an emergency declaration will be issued.

"The governor will issue an emergency declaration this evening to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response. State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

On the Midland County police and fire Facebook page, the warning was posted of the imminent dam failure urging evacuations for residets that live along Sanford and Wixom lakes.

